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2026 July 29   13:56

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South Korea sets 30 July start for $531m automated Gwangyang terminal

South Korea will break ground on a Won772.4bn ($531m) fully automated container terminal testbed at Gwangyang Port on 30 July, according to the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.  

The four-berth facility at the port’s Phase 3-2 container terminal will have annual capacity of 1.36m TEU and is scheduled for completion in 2029.  

The project will use South Korean-built quay cranes, container transfer equipment and terminal operating systems. The government plans to test automated port technology at the facility before wider deployment at domestic ports and possible sales to overseas terminal operators.  

The technology will include agentic artificial intelligence intended to optimise container-yard operations, alongside systems designed to analyse cracks and ground subsidence in real time along routes used by automated guided vehicles.  

HD Hyundai Samho is participating in the manufacture of the quay cranes.

The groundbreaking ceremony is due to begin at 11:00 on 30 July. South Korean Oceans and Fisheries Minister Hwang Jongwoo, Jeonnam-Gwangju Administrative Vice Mayor Hwang Ki-yeon, Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority President Choi Kwan-ho and Gwangyang Mayor Park Seong-hyeon are expected to attend with about 150 representatives from the port, logistics and technology sectors.  

Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority is the South Korean public authority responsible for managing and developing Yeosu and Gwangyang ports.

HD Hyundai Samho is a South Korean shipbuilder. 

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Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

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