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2026 July 29   13:59

shipbuilding

GTT wins design role for world’s largest ethane storage tank

GTT has secured an order to design a 200,000-cbm full-containment membrane tank in Ningbo, China, that is set to become the world’s largest facility dedicated to ethane storage, according to GTT.  

China Chengda Engineering Co., Ltd placed the order for the tank, which will be built in Zhejiang province for Ningbo Union King New Material Limited, a subsidiary of Union King Holding Ltd. The project follows a strategic cooperation agreement signed with GTT in December 2025 during the French presidential state visit to China.  

The tank will support Union King Holding’s expanding petrochemical operations by strengthening security of supply and operational continuity. It will also be capable of storing propane, butane and LPG.  

GTT’s GST® membrane technology is intended to improve thermal efficiency, optimise material use and enable the construction of very large-capacity onshore liquefied-gas tanks. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.  

“The selection of GST® technology for what will become the world's largest ethane storage tank confirms the confidence placed in our membrane technology in addressing the technical challenges associated with the development of increasingly ambitious and complex storage infrastructure,” GTT China general manager Adnan Ezzarhouni said.  

GTT develops membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases. 

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