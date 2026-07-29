CSSC delivers South China’s largest medium gas carrier in four-vessel yard push

China State Shipbuilding Corp completed milestones involving four vessels in three days, led by delivery of the largest medium-sized gas carrier built in South China, according to China State Shipbuilding Corp.

Huangpu Wenchong handed over the 48,000-cbm LPG/ammonia carrier *Olympios Gas* to Greek company Benelux at its Longxue yard on 27 July.

The vessel meets International Maritime Organization Tier III emission requirements and is fitted with environmental equipment, a 7.5-year extended drydocking interval and an ice-class notation. It can carry LPG, vinyl chloride monomer and ammonia and switch between several cargo types.

On the same day, Huangpu Wenchong and CSSC Trading named H2554 and H2555, two 65,000-tonne methanol dual-fuel bulkers built for Cyprus-based Lemissoler Navigation. The design was developed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute. Huangpu Wenchong called the programme a “from zero to one” breakthrough in its development and construction of methanol dual-fuel bulkers.

The milestones followed the 25 July float-out of 13,600-TEU containership H1945A at Hudong-Zhonghua’s western yard. The project team completed the float-out and refloated a half-ship section despite prolonged seasonal rain and typhoon conditions.

The yard will next advance the complete H1946A vessel and the H1935A half-ship while refining dock sequencing and process controls under its “completeness first” construction principle.

CSSC is a Chinese shipbuilding group whose operations include vessel construction, commercial ship design and ship-trading activities.