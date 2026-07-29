Adani Ports weighs first UK acquisition with bid for control of ABP’s 21-port network

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has declined to confirm a possible bid that would give it control of Associated British Ports’ 21-port network and mark its first UK investment, according to the company’s 29 July stock-exchange filing.

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market speculation or rumours,” APSEZ said. The company added that it regularly evaluates opportunities aligned with its long-term strategy and had no undisclosed information requiring an announcement under Indian listing rules.

The possible transaction remains at an early stage and could involve a partner. Completion, should a deal proceed, is considered unlikely before the end of 2026.

Vehicles linked to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Administration Corporation hold a combined 63.88% of ABP’s B ordinary and preference shares. The investors are seeking a valuation of more than £10bn ($13.29bn). Federated Hermes’ Anchorage Ports vehicle owns 6.12% and could join the sale. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC owns 20%, while Wren House Infrastructure, controlled by the Kuwait Investment Authority, holds 10%.

A successful acquisition would give APSEZ control of UK assets including Immingham, the country’s largest port by tonnage, and Southampton, a container, automotive and cruise hub.

ABP owns, operates and develops port infrastructure across the UK and handles about a quarter of the country’s seaborne trade. Its holding group generated revenue of £819.8m ($1.09bn) in 2025 and operating profit of £586.5m ($779.28m), including a £240.1m ($319.02m) increase in the fair value of investment property.

APSEZ develops and operates port and logistics infrastructure. It has 15 ports in India with combined annual capacity of 653m tonnes and international port assets in Israel, Tanzania, Sri Lanka and Australia. The company handled 500.8m tonnes of cargo in the financial year ended March 2026.