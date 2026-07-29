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2026 July 29   14:21

accident

Iran’s IRGC says it struck and stopped three unidentified tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces struck and stopped three unidentified oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on 29 July after they allegedly ignored warnings and continued along what it called an “unsafe and illegal route”, according to Sepah News.  

The statement, issued as notice No 53 at 05:17 Iranian time, could not be independently verified. It did not disclose the vessels’ names, flags, IMO numbers, owners, managers, cargoes or crew nationalities. 

The IRGC Navy said it continued to exercise full control over the strait.  No corresponding incident dated 29 July had appeared in the International Maritime Organization’s register of confirmed Middle East maritime incidents at the time of publication.  

The register, updated through 27 July, listed 62 confirmed incidents and 17 seafarer fatalities. Its latest entry concerned an incident on 24 July.  Eight commodity vessels transited the waterway on 28 July, while one had been recorded on 29 July by the time of publication. 

The Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean and carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies. Around 20,000 seafarers, port workers and offshore personnel have been affected by the continuing disruption in the region.

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