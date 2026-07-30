Fire on two LNG ships forces partial shutdown at Egypt’s Damietta terminal

A fire involving the Marshall Islands-flagged FSRU Energos Winter and the Bermuda-flagged LNG carrier GasLog Salem forced both vessels out of Egypt’s Damietta port on 29 July, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The incident partially closed the LNG terminal after an explosion during cargo discharge operations. No deaths or injuries were recorded. Emergency, firefighting and security teams brought the fire under control, while Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi travelled to the port to oversee the response. The two vessels were moved safely outside the port area, with operations at unaffected berths and terminals expected to resume overnight.

The cause remained unconfirmed. Maritime security company Ambrey assessed that a drone had struck Energos Winter, while Egyptian security sources disputed that account. No party claimed responsibility, and the ministry did not identify the cause of the fire.

Energos Winter, IMO 9256614, has LNG storage capacity of 138,250 cbm and peak gas send-out capacity of 650m standard cubic feet per day. GasLog Salem, IMO 9638915, is a 155,000-cbm tri-fuel diesel-electric LNG carrier built in 2015.

US-based Energos Infrastructure owns Energos Winter and operates a fleet comprising nine FSRUs, two floating storage units and two LNG carriers. Wilhelmsen Ship Management manages the vessel. GasLog Salem forms part of the GasLog fleet and is technically managed by the company.

Inchcape Shipping Services provides port agency, marine services and operational support to shipowners, operators and charterers. Ambrey provides maritime security, risk intelligence and vessel protection services.