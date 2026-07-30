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2026 July 30   18:08

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India moves towards net iron ore importer status as steel demand rises

India is moving towards net iron ore importer status as surging steel production tightens domestic ore availability, according to Drewry Maritime Research.  

The structural shift has continued beyond 1H25, when imports increased by more than 100% year on year and exports declined 40% amid stronger steel output, competitive international ore prices and rising domestic consumption of iron ore fines.  

India’s crude steel production rose from close to 100 million tonnes in 2020 to more than 160 million tonnes in 2025, representing a CAGR of around 10% and reinforcing its position as the world’s second-largest steel producer.  

The National Steel Policy targets crude steel capacity of 300 million tonnes and production of 255 million tonnes by 2030–31, requiring growth of around 8% annually.  

Iron ore production increased by around 9% a year over the same period, but steel output expanded slightly faster. Investment in beneficiation, pelletisation and sintering has also enabled domestic mills to consume more fines that were previously exported.  

Iron ore exports fell from 52 million tonnes in 2020 to 27 million tonnes in 2025 despite record domestic production, while imports reached 12.1 million tonnes and almost doubled during 2025.

The 62% Fe CFR Northern China iron ore price index has broadly plateaued since mid-2024.  Greater domestic absorption of locally produced ore and rising imports could strengthen India’s role in seaborne iron ore demand.

Brazil accounts for the largest share of Indian imports, and longer-haul shipments could support additional Capesize employment and tonne-mile growth.  Imported ore is expected to play a larger role as India advances towards its 2030–31 steel targets.

Drewry Maritime Research is the maritime research unit responsible for the analysis and the Dry Bulk Forecaster publication.

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