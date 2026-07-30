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2026 July 30   08:25

shipbuilding

Fincantieri moves to absorb employee-free Palermo dry dock arm

Fincantieri has approved the absorption of wholly owned Bacini di Palermo as the Italian shipbuilding group strips out a separate corporate layer from its dry dock operations, according to Fincantieri.  

The boards of both companies cleared the jointly prepared merger plan on 29 July 2026. Fincantieri said the move is intended to shorten the governance chain, speed operational and administrative decisions, integrate activities and cut costs.  

The transaction will be completed through Italy’s simplified merger procedure for wholly owned subsidiaries. It requires no share exchange ratio, directors’ report or experts’ report and will not alter Fincantieri’s articles of association.  

The administrative bodies of both companies will adopt the merger resolution. The deed of merger will set the date on which the transaction takes civil-law effect toward third parties, which may be later than the final registration required under Article 2504, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code.  

For accounting purposes, transactions carried out by both companies will be attributed to Fincantieri’s financial statements from 1 January 2026 under Article 2501-ter, no. 6, of the Italian Civil Code. The tax effects will apply from the same date under Article 172, paragraph 9, of Presidential Decree No. 917 of 22 December 1986.  

The merger is exempt from Fincantieri’s related-party transaction rules because no significant interests of other related parties are involved. It is also exempt from the information document requirement under Article 70 of Consob Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 because the relevant legal conditions are not met.  

Fincantieri S.p.A. is the surviving Italian joint-stock company in the merger and exercises management and coordination over Bacini di Palermo.  

Bacini di Palermo S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company that manages and operates dry docks used for ship construction, repair and conversion and for work on other maritime structures. It has no employees.

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