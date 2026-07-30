IMO completes first-ever mandatory audit sweep of 168 member states

The International Maritime Organization has completed its first global audit cycle since the IMO Member State Audit Scheme became mandatory in 2016, assessing 168 states on their implementation of shipping regulations, according to IMO.

The review covered 94% of IMO member states, creating one of the broadest collective assessments yet undertaken of how maritime rules are implemented and enforced worldwide.

Audit findings, corrective action plans and consolidated reports identified recurring deficiencies and their root causes. IMO will use the results to direct technical assistance towards implementation gaps, corrective measures and enforcement of applicable instruments.

The findings will also feed into IMO’s Capacity-Development Strategy under resolution A.1205(34), shaping needs-based programmes and projects within its technical cooperation framework.

A second audit cycle will begin in July 2027 under revised procedures adopted through resolution A.1211(34). It will introduce the IMSAS Continuous Monitoring Mechanism, applying a risk-based and data-driven system to audit prioritisation, continuous oversight and the use of findings in capacity-development work.

Hundreds of government-nominated auditors took part in the first cycle. Member states have been urged to continue putting forward qualified candidates, particularly women and young professionals, in line with Circular Letter No. 5105.

IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations that develops the international regulatory framework for ship safety, maritime security and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution from vessels.