HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to assess bulk, liquid bulk and ro-ro growth at Colombian Pacific terminal

Sociedad Portuaria Regional de Buenaventura has hired HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to chart a phased growth strategy spanning solid bulk, liquid bulk, RoRo and other multipurpose cargo at its Colombian Pacific terminal, according to HHLA.

The assignment will test how SPRBUN can extract more capacity from its existing land, infrastructure and cargo-handling assets before committing to larger expansion projects.

HPC will combine terminal planning, market analysis and financial modelling to identify short-, medium- and long-term options. These will range from operational improvements and higher capacity use to phased layout changes and investment programmes.

Solid bulk will be a central focus as SPRBUN examines cargo flows with the strongest commercial potential and ways to participate more directly in the value chain. Liquid bulk and RoRo opportunities will also be assessed against market demand, operating feasibility and investment requirements.

SPRBUN’s Buenaventura facility handles containers, general cargo, solid bulk, liquid bulk and RoRo. The study will examine the future role of non-containerised traffic while keeping containers within the terminal’s wider cargo mix.

Sociedad Portuaria Regional de Buenaventura S.A. is the operator of the multipurpose terminal in Buenaventura.

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH provides planning, operational, market and financial advisory services to ports and terminals and previously developed an integrated master plan for SPRBUN’s facility. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is HPC’s parent company.