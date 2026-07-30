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2026 July 30   10:08

shipbuilding

Fincantieri triples first-half profit as backlog reaches €73.9bn

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri nearly tripled net profit to €102m ($116m) in the first half of 2026 from €35m ($39.8m), while EBITDA rose 12.5% to €350m ($398m), according to Fincantieri.  

Revenue was broadly flat at €4.58bn ($5.21bn), while the EBITDA margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 7.6%.

Adjusted net profit advanced to €113m ($129m) from €48m ($54.6m).  Shipbuilding revenue fell 5.9% to €3.157bn ($3.59bn), partly because the comparable period included the Indonesian Navy order for two PPA/MPCS vessels. Segment EBITDA nevertheless climbed 7.9% to €236m ($269m), with its margin up one percentage point to 7.5%. Cruise revenue rose 14.5%, while Underwater revenue increased 29.9% to €356m ($405m) and EBITDA gained 29.7% to €60m ($68.3m).  

Total backlog grew 17% from year-end to €73.916bn ($84.1bn), comprising €43.016bn ($49.0bn) of firm backlog and €30.9bn ($35.2bn) of soft backlog. Fincantieri had 92 vessels on order, with deliveries extending to 2039. First-half order intake was €6.12bn ($6.96bn), versus €14.744bn ($16.8bn) a year earlier, excluding major contracts signed but not yet effective.  

Adjusted net debt fell to €756m ($860m) from €1.311bn ($1.49bn) at the end of 2025, bringing leverage to 1.0x from 1.9x. Excluding the €500m ($569m) capital increase completed in February, leverage was 1.7x.  

Fincantieri confirmed 2026 guidance for revenue of €9.3bn to €9.4bn ($10.6bn to $10.7bn), EBITDA of €700m to €710m ($797m to $808m), an EBITDA margin of about 7.5%, net profit of €140m to €180m ($159m to $205m), and adjusted net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x, or 1.3x including the capital increase.  

“The first half 2026 results confirm that Fincantieri’s growth trajectory is characterized by strong profitability expansion and value creation,” chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero said.  

The group also agreed to acquire majority stakes in Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech and Defcomm for an initial outlay of about €600m ($683m).

On a pro-forma basis, the Underwater segment is expected to generate €1.1bn ($1.25bn) of revenue and €220m ($250m) of EBITDA in 2026, with the acquisitions contributing more than €60m ($68.3m) to pro-forma net profit. Their contribution to reported results is expected from January 2027.  

Fincantieri S.p.A. is the group’s parent company, with activities divided among Shipbuilding, Offshore and Specialized Vessels, Underwater, and Equipment, Systems and Infrastructure. 

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