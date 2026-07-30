Seaspan Energy reaches 150 LNG bunker operations in under two years and ranks seventh worldwide

North Vancouver-based Seaspan Energy has completed its 150th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation less than two years after entering the market and now ranks seventh globally by LNG bunkering volume in the latest LANSDOWNE Moritz rankings, according to Seaspan Energy.

The company carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG delivery at the Port of Long Beach in December 2024. Its three LNG bunker vessels are now operating across North America’s West Coast, averaging 12 operations per month.

Seaspan Energy supplies cruise ships, container ships, car carriers and tankers at Vancouver, Nanaimo, Royal Roads, Long Beach and Seattle after securing the required authorisations. More than half of its bunkering operations have taken place at the Port of Vancouver.

“Completing 150 LNG bunkering operations in just 18 months is an incredible achievement for our team,” Seaspan Energy president Harly Penner said. “This milestone reflects the hard work and commitment of our vessel crews and shoreside staff, who have built a reputation for delivering safe, reliable LNG bunkering.”

LANSDOWNE Moritz managing consultant Gary Regan said Seaspan Energy had become “one of the world’s leading LNG bunker suppliers in a relatively short period of time” and linked its growth prospects to access to dedicated SSLNG loading facilities and a competitive value proposition.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority vice president Jeff Scott said the rapid increase in LNG bunkering reflected shipping’s focus on decarbonisation and supported the transition to lower-emission marine fuels.

FortisBC director Ian Finke said reaching 150 operations showed how quickly LNG bunkering was becoming established on North America’s West Coast. FortisBC supplies the locally produced LNG used by Seaspan Energy.

Seaspan Energy forms part of Seaspan Marine, a group of Canadian companies engaged in ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services and fuel bunkering on the West Coast of North America. Seaspan has participated in coastal commerce for more than a century.