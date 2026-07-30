Tsuneishi hydrogen co-firing tug lands Ship of the Year technical award

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s hydrogen co-firing tug *Ten-Ou* has secured the Technical Special Award in Japan’s Ship of the Year 2025 programme, according to Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

The vessel, owned by Kambara Kisen and powered by an engine supplied by Japan Hydrogen, was selected at a judging session in Tokyo on 11 May 2026.

The award certificate and a commemorative plaque were presented on 17 July at the Kaiun Club in Tokyo during a joint ceremony involving the Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers, the Japan Institute of Navigation and the Japan Institute of Marine Engineering. Judges highlighted the decision to deploy hydrogen technology on a harbour tug as a practical route to creating domestic demand for hydrogen as a next-generation marine fuel.

Japan Hydrogen president Mitsuo Kambara said the tug was an important intermediate step towards zero-emission shipping.

“We began with the small passenger vessel *Hydro Bingo* as the ‘hop’ and achieved the hydrogen co-firing tug *Ten-Ou* as the ‘step’,” he said. The company’s planned “jump” includes a hydrogen-only ferry and an offshore floating hydrogen supply station for hydrogen-fuelled vessels. Tsuneishi Craft & Facilities is building the station at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s yard.

Tsuneishi Engineering carried out the vessel’s full design scope, covering development, detailed engineering and pre-delivery performance verification. Kambara Tug Marine Service joined the project during construction, provided technical input from an operator’s perspective and now operates the tug.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Japanese shipbuilding company within Tsuneishi Group.