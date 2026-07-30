HD Hyundai launches first end-to-end US shipyard project with Fraser

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has launched its first comprehensive shipyard-solutions project since expanding its business objectives, signing an agreement with Fraser Industries LLC to modernise US shipbuilding facilities, according to HD Hyundai.

The memorandum of understanding covers the full shipyard lifecycle, from construction and operations to yard assessments, factory layout design, robotics, automation, cost and schedule controls, quality, productivity, AI-driven systems, supply chains and workforce training.

The HD Hyundai shipbuilding arm plans to provide an integrated package of shipyard design and construction expertise, production and operating systems, and data-management capabilities.

The partners aim to sign a consulting contract this year and use Fraser Shipyards on Lake Superior as a demonstration site for the wider renewal of US shipbuilding capacity.

The agreement is the first project undertaken by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering since it added the “development and supply of digital engineering and manufacturing platforms” to its business objectives in March and selected comprehensive shipyard construction solutions as a future growth area.

HD Hyundai is an industrial group whose shipbuilding operations are overseen by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the sector’s intermediate holding company.

Fraser Industries LLC is the US counterparty to the agreement, while Fraser Shipyards operates on the shores of Lake Superior. Fraser Shipyards, Fincantieri Marine Group and Donjon Marine are members of the Great Lakes Shipyard Alliance, which is participating in projects including the US Coast Guard’s new light icebreaker programme.