US sanctions two Hormuz insurance entities and eight tanker companies

The US sanctioned two Iranian maritime insurance entities, eight shipping companies and eight tankers on 29 July over a mandatory insurance scheme for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to the US Treasury.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control added Persian Gulf Marine Insurance Company and HormuzSafe Marine Services Authority, also known as Hormuz Safe, to its Specially Designated Nationals list for operating in Iran’s financial sector.

Both Iranian entities were established in 2026. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would not allow Iran to “hold global commerce hostage”. The measures also cover Qi Hang Ship Management Limited, Marinova Freight Limited, Vast Mighty Limited, Confident Apex Limited, Billion Nexus Int’l Co Limited, Nevada Spirit Company Limited, Ocean Tranquility Limited and Branch Saying International Trading Co Ltd for operating in Iran’s petroleum sector.

The designated vessels are the Marshall Islands-flagged WELL SAIL, IMO 9321938; Barbados-flagged NATSUMI, IMO 9331244; Vanuatu-flagged CRYSTAL, IMO 9223887; Mozambique-flagged LILY, IMO 9294331; AL SALMI, IMO 9298296, whose current flag is unknown; Barbados-flagged BREEZE V, IMO 9259355; Vanuatu-flagged NIRETA, IMO 9237785; and Barbados-flagged YEHOPE, IMO 9243320. LILY was formerly named DANYA and previously flew the Panama flag; AL SALMI was also formerly Panama-flagged.

WELL SAIL carried hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian petroleum products to the UAE in 2026. LILY moved millions of barrels of Iranian oil since 2025, while AL SALMI carried hundreds of thousands of barrels to China since 2025. BREEZE V transported millions of barrels to China in 2026, NATSUMI millions since 2022 and CRYSTAL millions in 2026. NIRETA and YEHOPE each carried hundreds of thousands of barrels to China in 2026.

Property and interests in property held by the sanctioned parties in the US or controlled by US persons are blocked. Entities owned 50% or more by blocked persons are also covered. OFAC said it had sanctioned more than 100 vessels linked to Iran’s shadow fleet since the start of 2026.

Persian Gulf Marine Insurance Company was established by the Central Insurance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s primary insurance regulator, and issues policies approved by the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, sanctioned on 27 May 2026.

Hormuz Safe was developed by Iran’s Ministry of Economy and offers insurance, traffic control, security and emergency-response services, accepting Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Qi Hang is based in China. Marinova, Confident Apex, Billion Nexus and Nevada Spirit are based in Hong Kong. Vast Mighty is based in Hong Kong and the Marshall Islands. Ocean Tranquility and Branch Saying are based in the Marshall Islands.