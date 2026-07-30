  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PanStar opens bookings for South Korea’s first Arctic container trial

2026 July 30   12:38

shipping

PanStar opens bookings for South Korea’s first Arctic container trial

South Korea’s PanStar Group has begun converting cargo inquiries into bookings for the country’s first trial container voyage through the Northern Sea Route, according to PanStar Group.  

The 2,800-TEU PanStar Acro is scheduled to leave Busan New Port on 22 August for Rotterdam, Hamburg and Gdansk, with arrivals planned for 10, 12 and 16 September, respectively. The Rotterdam leg is expected to take 19 days, while the full voyage to Gdansk is scheduled for 25 days.  A dedicated booking and freight quotation platform opened on 22 July.

Cargo secured or under discussion includes automotive components, resins, used vehicles, food products, liquid cargoes, South Korean beauty products and steel. PanStar has also received inquiries for transhipment cargo originating in Japan and China.  

More than 150 representatives of manufacturers, cargo owners, freight forwarders, insurers and shipping companies attended a shipper briefing at the COEX convention centre in Seoul on 24 July.  PanStar organised the event with Korea Ocean Business Corporation and the Korea International Trade Association. The programme covered navigational safety, polar cargo insurance, Arctic sea-ice conditions and temperature management during the voyage.  

The sailing is planned for the period when Arctic sea ice is expected to be at its seasonal minimum. PanStar will use the trial to assess operational safety and commercial viability before considering a regular service.  

PanStar Line.com was selected in May as the preliminary operator of South Korea’s government-backed 2026 Arctic container trial. The project is the country’s first container voyage through the Arctic, although South Korean operators previously participated in Arctic shipments involving other vessel types in 2013 and 2015.  

PanStar Group is a South Korean shipping and logistics corporate group founded in 1990, with operations in cargo transport, freight forwarding, shipping agency services, warehousing and ship management. PanStar Line.com, established in 1999, is the group company responsible for international shipping services.

Topics:

Arctic

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:42

Pilbara Ports crosses 800m tonnes in record year

16:09

Tsuneishi hydrogen co-firing tug lands Ship of the Year technical award

15:52

Borr and CME close $287m deal for five Mexico jack-ups

15:23

PRGT awards Allseas 50-km subsea pipeline contract in Canada

14:43

US Navy awards $76.6bn submarine contracts to Electric Boat and Newport News

14:13

Northern Lights completes dedicated CO2 fleet with fourth carrier

13:27

Colombo Dockyard wins 100-metre cable ship contract from Global Marine

13:00

China moves green shipping fuel projects faster than Europe

12:58

COSCO Shipping Development approves $1.17bn plan for 15 Newcastlemaxes

12:48

Viking evacuates all 186 passengers after cruise ship grounds outside Danube fairway

12:46

Unprecedented Danube low hits shipping and sets up full Romanian nuclear shutdown

12:43

GTT raises 10-year LNG carrier order forecast to about 550 ships

12:41

US redirects 20 commercial ships under renewed Iran port blockade

12:35

US sanctions two Hormuz insurance entities and eight tanker companies

12:33

Saudi Arabia considers Red Sea shipping coalition after tanker strike

12:09

HD Hyundai launches first end-to-end US shipyard project with Fraser

11:09

Seaspan Energy reaches 150 LNG bunker operations in under two years and ranks seventh worldwide

10:08

Fincantieri triples first-half profit as backlog reaches €73.9bn

09:08

IMO completes first-ever mandatory audit sweep of 168 member states

08:25

Fincantieri moves to absorb employee-free Palermo dry dock arm

00:02

Fire on two LNG ships forces partial shutdown at Egypt’s Damietta terminal

2026 July 29

18:02

Sallaum Lines returns to Jinling for up to two ammonia-ready 8,600-CEU car carriers

17:03

Lloyd’s Register launches dedicated structural assurance rules for submarines

16:33

Iran rejects Oman's 50-50 Hormuz plan and demands control of inbound lane

16:13

Chinese state-owned Zhenghe Mainline signs for six 4,600-TEU Hengli boxships for a Taicang-to-Baltic service

15:43

Maersk lifts intra-North Europe share to 16.2%

15:22

GTT lands first three-tank LNG carrier orders in 65-deal haul

14:32

EU sanctions bunker vessels for first time under expanded ship rules

14:21

Iran’s IRGC says it struck and stopped three unidentified tankers in Strait of Hormuz

14:12

China holds direct Houthi talks over Bab el-Mandeb tanker passage

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news