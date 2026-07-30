PanStar opens bookings for South Korea’s first Arctic container trial

South Korea’s PanStar Group has begun converting cargo inquiries into bookings for the country’s first trial container voyage through the Northern Sea Route, according to PanStar Group.

The 2,800-TEU PanStar Acro is scheduled to leave Busan New Port on 22 August for Rotterdam, Hamburg and Gdansk, with arrivals planned for 10, 12 and 16 September, respectively. The Rotterdam leg is expected to take 19 days, while the full voyage to Gdansk is scheduled for 25 days. A dedicated booking and freight quotation platform opened on 22 July.

Cargo secured or under discussion includes automotive components, resins, used vehicles, food products, liquid cargoes, South Korean beauty products and steel. PanStar has also received inquiries for transhipment cargo originating in Japan and China.

More than 150 representatives of manufacturers, cargo owners, freight forwarders, insurers and shipping companies attended a shipper briefing at the COEX convention centre in Seoul on 24 July. PanStar organised the event with Korea Ocean Business Corporation and the Korea International Trade Association. The programme covered navigational safety, polar cargo insurance, Arctic sea-ice conditions and temperature management during the voyage.

The sailing is planned for the period when Arctic sea ice is expected to be at its seasonal minimum. PanStar will use the trial to assess operational safety and commercial viability before considering a regular service.

PanStar Line.com was selected in May as the preliminary operator of South Korea’s government-backed 2026 Arctic container trial. The project is the country’s first container voyage through the Arctic, although South Korean operators previously participated in Arctic shipments involving other vessel types in 2013 and 2015.

PanStar Group is a South Korean shipping and logistics corporate group founded in 1990, with operations in cargo transport, freight forwarding, shipping agency services, warehousing and ship management. PanStar Line.com, established in 1999, is the group company responsible for international shipping services.