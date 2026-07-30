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2026 July 30   12:41

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US redirects 20 commercial ships under renewed Iran port blockade

US forces have redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two ships and boarded two others since resuming enforcement of a naval blockade covering Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to CENTCOM.  

The statement read: “As of July 29 CENTCOM has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2.”  The blockade resumed at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14. It applies to vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, while ships not breaching the restrictions may continue through regional waters.  

The first disabled ship was the Curaçao-flagged, unladen oil tanker *M/T Belma*, which was heading through international waters towards Kharg Island on July 15. After repeated warnings were ignored, a US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into the vessel’s smokestack, preventing it from continuing towards Iran.  

The Mozambique-flagged *M/T Lavine* was disabled in the Gulf of Oman on July 24. No details were given about the method used, the crew, cargo or the ship’s condition after the operation.  

The two boarded ships were *M/T Wen Yao* and the Comoros-flagged *M/T Charminar*. US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded *Wen Yao* in the Gulf of Oman on July 16. *Charminar* was boarded in the Arabian Sea on July 25 and was later allowed to continue its voyage.  The identities, flags, ownership, cargoes and intended ports of the 20 redirected vessels were not disclosed.  

As of July 28, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained below pre-conflict levels. The threat level in the strait was assessed as severe and the threat in the Gulf of Oman as substantial. Neutral transit remained permitted, but ships were advised to expect radio challenges, verification queries and visit-and-search procedures, while maintaining continuous monitoring of VHF Channel 16.  

An earlier enforcement period ran from April 13 to June 18. During that operation, more than 140 compliant vessels were redirected, nine non-compliant ships were disabled and more than 50 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance were allowed to pass.  

CENTCOM, established in 1983, is one of the US geographic combatant commands. Its area of responsibility covers 21 countries across the Middle East and Central and South Asia, together with surrounding strategic waterways. 

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