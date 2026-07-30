GTT raises 10-year LNG carrier order forecast to about 550 ships

French engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz has raised its estimate of cumulative orders for its LNG carrier containment technology to about 550 vessels between 2026 and 2035, from more than 450 previously, according to GTT. The company linked the increase to stronger long-term LNG demand forecasts and accelerating investment in liquefaction capacity.

Projects totalling 37m tonnes per annum reached final investment decisions in 2026, after 84m tonnes in 2025, with the US accounting for 21m tonnes of this year’s total. GTT expects LNG demand to grow by about 5% annually between 2026 and 2035, with Asia generating roughly 80% of the increase.

Global shipyard capacity for LNG carrier construction is projected to rise from about 90 slots in 2026 to more than 100 in 2028 as South Korean and Chinese yards expand.

“Geopolitical disruptions have had no impact on demand for new LNG carriers,” chief executive François Michel said.

GTT booked 65 orders in the first half of 2026, comprising 56 LNG carriers, five onshore storage tanks, two ethane carriers, one floating storage and regasification unit and one floating LNG production unit.

Following delivery of 45 LNG carriers, its LNG carrier orderbook stood at 272 vessels on 30 June. The core-business backlog totalled 306 units and represented about €1.9bn ($2.16bn) of secured revenue.

First-half revenue was €387.3m ($440.7m), against €388.7m ($442.3m) a year earlier. Ebitda slipped 0.3% to €263.6m ($300m), while the margin edged up to 68.1%. Net income rose 16.9% to €210.4m ($239.4m), mainly because the 2025 comparison included non-recurring expenses tied to the restructuring of Elogen.

GTT maintained its 2026 guidance for revenue of €740m to €780m ($842.1m to $887.6m) and Ebitda of €490m to €530m ($557.6m to $603.1m).

Headquartered in Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France, GTT is a technology and engineering group that develops cryogenic membrane containment systems. Its technologies are also used in floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and other gas-carrying vessels. The group has operated in the sector for more than 60 years.