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2026 July 30   12:46

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Unprecedented Danube low hits shipping and sets up full Romanian nuclear shutdown

Falling water levels on the Danube are squeezing navigation on one of Europe’s main inland freight corridors and have forced Nuclearelectrica to prepare the shutdown of the second reactor at Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear plant, according to Nuclearelectrica.  

The 704.8-MWe Unit 2 was due to be taken offline in a controlled operation on 29 or 30 July, depending on the river’s continued decline. The 706.5-MWe Unit 1 entered a safe shutdown on 28 July for the same reason.  

The move would leave Romania temporarily without nuclear generation, with the two reactors normally supplying 18% to 20% of the country’s electricity.  

For river operators, the shutdown underlines the operational pressure created by the prolonged drought. The Danube’s flow at Romania’s entry point fell to 1,650 cubic metres per second on 28 July, compared with a July multi-year average of 4,750 cubic metres per second. It was forecast to decline to about 1,500 cubic metres per second by 4 August.  

At Cernavoda, the river level stood at minus 202 cm early on 30 July, down 3 cm in 24 hours, and was expected to fall to minus 208 cm within five days.  

Critical stretches of the lower Danube had effective minimum navigation depths of less than four metres, tightening draught restrictions and increasing the risk of cargo reductions, delays and higher transport costs for river shipping.  

The reactor shutdowns are preventive measures intended to preserve nuclear safety margins if water-related operating parameters reach permitted limits. No restart date was given for Unit 2.  Peak Romanian electricity demand was expected to reach about 7.3 GW during the week, against domestic generation of between 4.0 GW and 4.3 GW. Imports were expected to cover the shortfall without disrupting supplies to households or industrial users.  

Nuclearelectrica is a Romanian joint-stock nuclear power producer in which the state, through the energy ministry, holds 82.4981%. It also owns the Pitesti Nuclear Fuel Plant. Cernavoda’s two Canadian-designed CANDU 6 reactors entered commercial operation in 1996 and 2007.

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