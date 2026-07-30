  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Viking evacuates all 186 passengers after cruise ship grounds outside Danube fairway

2026 July 30   12:48

shipping

Viking evacuates all 186 passengers after cruise ship grounds outside Danube fairway

Bulgarian border police evacuated all 186 passengers from the Swiss-flagged river cruise ship *Viking Ullur* after it grounded outside the navigable channel on the Romanian side of the Danube near Vidin, according to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior.  

The passengers were citizens of EU countries. The ship was also carrying 52 crew members and service personnel, with no injuries recorded among those on board.  

*Viking Ullur* departed Drobeta-Turnu Severin at about 9:15 pm on 27 July for Vidin and became stranded overnight at river kilometre 817+500, about 25 km upstream from the Bulgarian city.  

The vessel had passed beyond a green navigation buoy before grounding. Its draught complied with restrictions for the river section, while an investigation was opened to establish why it left the marked channel. Navigation continued because the ship was outside the fairway.  

The incident occurred amid exceptionally low water levels and reduced nighttime visibility. Danube flow in the area had fallen to about 1,650 cubic metres per second, against a seasonal level of roughly 4,700 cubic metres per second.  

Attempts to refloat the vessel under its own power failed. The Lower Danube River Administration deployed the technical vessel *Concordia* to measure water depths around the stranded ship.  

*Viking Ullur* had been due to replenish provisions and drinking water in Vidin. Its local agent sent the French-flagged river vessel *Vivaldi* to collect the passengers, but it was unable to approach closely enough.  

A Bulgarian Border Police patrol boat completed 20 trips between the ship and the shore, transferring all 186 passengers while their luggage was moved separately.  

“There were no injuries to guests or crew, and the vessel remained safe throughout the incident,” a Viking spokesperson said.  

The passengers were taken ashore and were due to continue their itinerary with a full day in Bucharest before the voyage ended on Thursday as scheduled.  

Viking Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-incorporated cruise operator offering river, ocean and expedition voyages. Its European river fleet includes Longships built for inland-waterway itineraries. *Viking Ullur* was built in 2019 and can accommodate up to 190 passengers.

Topics:

Viking

river

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:42

Pilbara Ports crosses 800m tonnes in record year

16:09

Tsuneishi hydrogen co-firing tug lands Ship of the Year technical award

15:52

Borr and CME close $287m deal for five Mexico jack-ups

15:23

PRGT awards Allseas 50-km subsea pipeline contract in Canada

14:43

US Navy awards $76.6bn submarine contracts to Electric Boat and Newport News

14:13

Northern Lights completes dedicated CO2 fleet with fourth carrier

13:27

Colombo Dockyard wins 100-metre cable ship contract from Global Marine

13:00

China moves green shipping fuel projects faster than Europe

12:58

COSCO Shipping Development approves $1.17bn plan for 15 Newcastlemaxes

12:46

Unprecedented Danube low hits shipping and sets up full Romanian nuclear shutdown

12:43

GTT raises 10-year LNG carrier order forecast to about 550 ships

12:41

US redirects 20 commercial ships under renewed Iran port blockade

12:38

PanStar opens bookings for South Korea’s first Arctic container trial

12:35

US sanctions two Hormuz insurance entities and eight tanker companies

12:33

Saudi Arabia considers Red Sea shipping coalition after tanker strike

12:09

HD Hyundai launches first end-to-end US shipyard project with Fraser

11:09

Seaspan Energy reaches 150 LNG bunker operations in under two years and ranks seventh worldwide

10:08

Fincantieri triples first-half profit as backlog reaches €73.9bn

09:08

IMO completes first-ever mandatory audit sweep of 168 member states

08:25

Fincantieri moves to absorb employee-free Palermo dry dock arm

00:02

Fire on two LNG ships forces partial shutdown at Egypt’s Damietta terminal

2026 July 29

18:02

Sallaum Lines returns to Jinling for up to two ammonia-ready 8,600-CEU car carriers

17:03

Lloyd’s Register launches dedicated structural assurance rules for submarines

16:33

Iran rejects Oman's 50-50 Hormuz plan and demands control of inbound lane

16:13

Chinese state-owned Zhenghe Mainline signs for six 4,600-TEU Hengli boxships for a Taicang-to-Baltic service

15:43

Maersk lifts intra-North Europe share to 16.2%

15:22

GTT lands first three-tank LNG carrier orders in 65-deal haul

14:32

EU sanctions bunker vessels for first time under expanded ship rules

14:21

Iran’s IRGC says it struck and stopped three unidentified tankers in Strait of Hormuz

14:12

China holds direct Houthi talks over Bab el-Mandeb tanker passage

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news