Viking evacuates all 186 passengers after cruise ship grounds outside Danube fairway

Bulgarian border police evacuated all 186 passengers from the Swiss-flagged river cruise ship *Viking Ullur* after it grounded outside the navigable channel on the Romanian side of the Danube near Vidin, according to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior.

The passengers were citizens of EU countries. The ship was also carrying 52 crew members and service personnel, with no injuries recorded among those on board.

*Viking Ullur* departed Drobeta-Turnu Severin at about 9:15 pm on 27 July for Vidin and became stranded overnight at river kilometre 817+500, about 25 km upstream from the Bulgarian city.

The vessel had passed beyond a green navigation buoy before grounding. Its draught complied with restrictions for the river section, while an investigation was opened to establish why it left the marked channel. Navigation continued because the ship was outside the fairway.

The incident occurred amid exceptionally low water levels and reduced nighttime visibility. Danube flow in the area had fallen to about 1,650 cubic metres per second, against a seasonal level of roughly 4,700 cubic metres per second.

Attempts to refloat the vessel under its own power failed. The Lower Danube River Administration deployed the technical vessel *Concordia* to measure water depths around the stranded ship.

*Viking Ullur* had been due to replenish provisions and drinking water in Vidin. Its local agent sent the French-flagged river vessel *Vivaldi* to collect the passengers, but it was unable to approach closely enough.

A Bulgarian Border Police patrol boat completed 20 trips between the ship and the shore, transferring all 186 passengers while their luggage was moved separately.

“There were no injuries to guests or crew, and the vessel remained safe throughout the incident,” a Viking spokesperson said.

The passengers were taken ashore and were due to continue their itinerary with a full day in Bucharest before the voyage ended on Thursday as scheduled.

Viking Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-incorporated cruise operator offering river, ocean and expedition voyages. Its European river fleet includes Longships built for inland-waterway itineraries. *Viking Ullur* was built in 2019 and can accommodate up to 190 passengers.