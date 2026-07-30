Borr and CME close $287m deal for five Mexico jack-ups

Borr Drilling and Mexican well-construction group Proyectos Globales de Energía y Servicios CME have completed the $287m purchase of five jack-up rigs from Paratus Energy Services subsidiary Fontis Finance through their 50:50 venture BC Ventures, according to Borr Drilling.

The package comprises two Friede & Goldman JU-2000E-design units, Oberon and Titania FE, and three LeTourneau Super 116-C-design rigs, Courageous, Defender and Intrepid.

All five rigs are in Mexico, taking Borr’s owned and jointly owned fleet to 34 units. BC Ventures financed the acquisition with a 2.5-year, $237m non-recourse seller credit and cash contributions of $25m from each partner.

The credit matures in January 2029 and is secured by a first-priority lien over the five rigs. Interest is set at 10% for the first year, 12% for months 13 to 18 and 14% thereafter.

The acquisition formed part of Paratus’s broader $400m disposal of Fontis’s drilling operations and jack-up business, combining cash, deferred consideration and seller credit.

The structure involved two interdependent transactions. CME acquired the Mexican operating business, while BC Ventures bought the Singapore-based rig-owning entities.

Paratus received about $163m in cash and the $237m seller credit at closing, plus $20m as reimbursement for interim funding provided to Fontis between signing and completion.

“The successful completion of the transaction marks an important milestone for Paratus,” interim chief executive and chief financial officer Baton Haxhimehmedi said.

Mexican competition clearance was secured on 17 July and the transaction closed on 29 July. Borr shares rose 0.5% to NOK39 ($4.04).

Borr Drilling Limited, incorporated in Bermuda in 2016, provides jack-up drilling services for shallow-water oil and gas operations.

Paratus Energy Services Ltd is a Bermuda investment holding company with a 50% joint-venture interest in Seagems, which owns six multipurpose pipe-laying support vessels operating under contracts in Brazil.

CME is organised as a Mexican sociedad anónima de capital variable.