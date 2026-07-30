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2026 July 30   12:58

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping Development approves $1.17bn plan for 15 Newcastlemaxes

Chinese ship lessor COSCO Shipping Development has approved a RMB 7.92bn ($1.17bn) plan to build 15 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax bulkers with provisions for future conversion to methanol and ammonia fuel, according to COSCO Shipping Development’s 29 July filing.  

The vessels will be acquired through Hainan COSCO Shipping Development Ocean Transport.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding will construct 10 ships for RMB 5.28bn ($781m), while Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will build five for RMB 2.64bn ($390m). The price is RMB 528m ($78m) per vessel, excluding tax.  

The Waigaoqiao series is scheduled for delivery between June and December 2030. The five Nantong Xiangyu ships are due between May and December 2030.  

COSCO Shipping Development plans to fund about 25% of the investment from internal resources, with the remainder coming from bank loans and other external debt.

The contract price will be paid in five instalments, with most of the amount due on delivery.  All 15 vessels will be chartered to Wai Fung Shipping for 20 years, or 240 months, plus or minus 120 days.

Expected annual charter hire will not exceed RMB 59.4m ($8.8m) per ship, excluding tax, after taking account of potential dual-fuel propulsion upgrades.  

The vessels will return to the owner when the charters expire, with Wai Fung under no obligation to purchase them.  The board approved the transactions on 29 July. The 10-ship Waigaoqiao package remains subject to shareholder approval.

COSCO Shipping Development is the shipping finance platform of state-owned China COSCO Shipping Corporation, while Hainan COSCO Shipping Development Ocean Transport is its indirect wholly owned shipowning subsidiary.

Waigaoqiao is a shipbuilding subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and Nantong Xiangyu is part of Xiamen Xiangyu Group.

Wai Fung is a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Bulk Transportation, the group’s dry-bulk shipping company.

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