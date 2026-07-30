PRGT awards Allseas 50-km subsea pipeline contract in Canada

The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project, co-owned by Houston-based Western LNG and the Nisga’a Nation, has awarded Swiss-headquartered offshore contractor Allseas a contract to install a subsea pipeline section in northwestern British Columbia, according to Western LNG.

The contract covers about 50 km of 36-inch and 48-inch concrete-weight-coated pipeline linking PRGT’s onshore transmission system with the planned Ksi Lisims LNG floating export facility on Pearse Island, near the Alaska border.

Offshore installation is scheduled to begin in 2029 using the pipelay vessels Solitaire and Sandpiper in water depths ranging from the shoreline to about 450 metres.

The scope includes shore crossings, shore pull-ins, above-water tie-ins, trenching, route stabilisation and the correction of unsupported pipeline spans before and after installation. The contract value was not disclosed.

Western LNG founder, president and chief executive Davis Thames called the award “an important milestone for PRGT and Ksi Lisims LNG”.

Nisga’a Lisims Government president Eva Clayton said Allseas’ marine construction experience was consistent with the Nisga’a Nation’s objective of protecting local waters for future generations.

The subsea section will form the final link in the approximately 700-km PRGT system, which is intended to transport Canadian natural gas to Ksi Lisims LNG.

The proposed export project is planned on Nisga’a Nation-owned land at Wil Milit on Pearse Island and is designed to produce up to 12m tonnes of LNG annually using floating production and storage facilities.

Western LNG develops North American LNG export facilities and associated pipeline infrastructure and has offices in Houston, Vancouver and Calgary.

Allseas is family-owned, was founded in 1985 and employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide. Its activities include pipelay, heavy lift and subsea construction.