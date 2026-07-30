US Navy awards $76.6bn submarine contracts to Electric Boat and Newport News

The US Navy has awarded contracts with a combined value of $76.6bn for five Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and nine Block VI Virginia-class attack submarines, according to the US Navy.

The package covers Columbia-class boats SSBN 828 to SSBN 832 and Virginia-class boats SSN 814 to SSN 822, along with a tenth Virginia shipset of material and investment in shipyard productivity.

The five Columbia-class submarines account for $29.5bn, while the nine Virginia-class boats account for $42.1bn. The two construction components total $71.6bn, with about $5bn of infrastructure and productivity funding taking the overall package to $76.6bn. Around $11.88bn in fiscal 2024, 2025 and 2026 funding was obligated at the time of the awards.

The Virginia-class portion includes previously announced long-lead-time and economic-order-quantity material purchases, while the wider value also incorporates earlier shipyard productivity awards.

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding will serve as the delivery yard for six of the nine Virginia-class submarines. It will also construct and deliver six major module sections for each Columbia-class boat to General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Electric Boat president Mark Rayha said the awards would give the company and its suppliers the “demand certainty” required to continue investing in capacity and hiring workers needed to meet delivery schedules.

Work is expected to be completed by July 2038. Groton, Connecticut, will account for 30% of the work, Newport News, Virginia, for 22%, and Quonset Point, Rhode Island, for 18%, with the balance distributed among other US locations.

The Navy has seven Columbia-class submarines under contract. It operates 26 Virginia-class boats, with another 23 scheduled for construction.

General Dynamics Electric Boat is a Groton-based business unit that designs, builds, repairs and modernises nuclear-powered submarines and employs more than 27,000 people.

General Dynamics is a US aerospace and defence corporation active in business aviation, shipbuilding, combat systems and technology services. It employs more than 120,000 people and generated revenue of $52.6bn in 2025.

Newport News Shipbuilding is HII’s Virginia-based nuclear shipbuilding division and participates in US submarine and aircraft carrier programmes.

HII is a Virginia-headquartered defence and shipbuilding corporation with about 45,000 employees.