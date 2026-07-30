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2026 July 30   14:13

shipbuilding

Northern Lights completes dedicated CO2 fleet with fourth carrier

Northern Lights has completed the four-ship fleet required for the first phase of its carbon transport and storage project after the 7,500-cbm Northern Purpose arrived in Norway from China, according to Northern Lights.  

The 130-metre, Portugal-flagged liquefied CO2 carrier was built by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co and delivered on 29 May following a naming ceremony in Dalian on 19 May.  

Northern Purpose joins the Northern Pioneer, Northern Pathfinder and Northern Phoenix as the fourth sister vessel assigned to the project.  

“With the arrival of Northern Purpose, we have completed the vessel fleet required for Phase 1 operations,” Northern Lights managing director Tim Heijn said.  The ship has two cylindrical pressure tanks designed to carry liquefied CO2 at temperatures as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius and pressures of up to 19 barg.  It is equipped with LNG dual-fuel propulsion, a rotor sail and an air-lubrication system intended to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.  

Northern Purpose will transport captured CO2 from industrial customers in northwestern Europe to the Northern Lights receiving terminal at Øygarden in western Norway. The cargo will be stored temporarily onshore before being sent through a subsea pipeline to a reservoir 2,600 metres below the seabed.  Plover Shipping Corporation is the vessel’s registered owner.

Bernhard Schulte owns and operates the ship, while Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement is responsible for its technical management. 

Northern Lights places Northern Purpose in the fleet required for Phase 1, while another project document associates the fourth sister ship with Phase 2.  

Northern Lights JV is a Norwegian incorporated joint venture owned in equal shares by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies. It develops and operates infrastructure for the collection, marine transport, reception and geological storage of captured CO2.  

Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co is a Chinese shipbuilding company focused on offshore vessels and specialised gas carriers.

Plover Shipping Corporation is the registered shipowning entity for Northern Purpose.  

Bernhard Schulte is a German maritime group engaged in shipowning and shipping operations. 

Topics:

Dalian Shipbuilding

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