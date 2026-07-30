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2026 July 30   13:27

shipbuilding

Colombo Dockyard wins 100-metre cable ship contract from Global Marine

Sri Lankan shipbuilder Colombo Dockyard has signed a contract with UK-based Global Marine Systems Limited for a 100-metre vessel to lay, maintain and repair subsea cables, according to Global Marine.  

The contract was signed in Colombo by Global Marine chief executive Simon Hibberd and Colombo Dockyard managing director and chief executive Thimira S. Godakumbura. Its value was not disclosed.  

Colombo Dockyard has set delivery for September 2029, while Global Marine gives a fourth-quarter 2029 delivery window.  

Norway’s Vard Design AS will design the vessel, which will be built to Bureau Veritas class. It will have a beam of 18.8 metres, a depth of 7.15 metres, deadweight of 1,800 tonnes, a maximum speed of 14.5 knots and accommodation for 76 people.  

Three cable tanks will carry fibre-optic cable. The vessel will handle cable installation and repair work and conduct inspections using remotely operated vehicles.  Its diesel-electric propulsion system will comprise four generator sets, two aft Azipod units and two forward tunnel thrusters.

Battery systems will operate alongside the generators, while shore-power capability, an optimised hull and emissions-control equipment are intended to reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions.  

“This new build is about investing ahead of demand,” Hibberd said.  The order is the first stage of Global Marine’s phased fleet-renewal programme, which also includes the recent acquisition of the cable installation, repair and maintenance vessel CS Clipper.  

Colombo Dockyard previously delivered the 113-metre KDDI Cable Infinity in 2019 and the 100-metre Sophie Germain to Orange Marine in 2023. It is also building two further cable-laying and repair vessels for Orange Marine, with deliveries scheduled for March 2028 and January 2029.  

Colombo Dockyard is a Sri Lankan shipbuilding, shiprepair, offshore and heavy-engineering company operating within the Port of Colombo. Since April 2026, it has been a subsidiary of Indian state-controlled shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.  

Global Marine Systems Limited is a UK subsea engineering company focused on the installation, maintenance and emergency repair of fibre-optic telecommunications cables.  

Vard Design AS is a Norwegian naval architecture and marine engineering company. Bureau Veritas is a French testing, inspection and certification group that also provides marine classification services.  

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is an Indian state-controlled shipbuilder serving naval and commercial markets. 

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