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2026 July 31   10:49

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Vietnam starts first LNG dual-fuel, wind-assisted LR2 for Union Maritime

HD Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding has started construction of a 115,000-dwt LNG dual-fuel LR2 product tanker for British shipowner Union Maritime, cutting steel for hull S580 at its yard in Vietnam’s Khanh Hoa province on 30 July.  

The vessel, listed by Union Maritime under the name **Goodwood**, is the first of two sister ships ordered by the London-based company. The second tanker, hull S581, is listed as **Interlagos**.  

Union Maritime signed the contract with South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo on 29 March 2024, with both vessels assigned to the Vietnamese yard. HD Hyundai Mipo’s operations have since been incorporated into HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.  

Each tanker will be able to operate on LNG or diesel and will be fitted with two rigid WindWing sails that use wind power to provide supplementary propulsion. The combination is intended to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving operating efficiency.  

The ships will have an overall length of 249.99 metres, a moulded breadth of 42.4 metres and a depth of 21.5 metres. Their design draught will be 13.6 metres, increasing to 15.2 metres at full load.  Propulsion will be provided by a Hyundai-MAN B&W 6G60ME-C10.5-HPSCR main engine, with an operating speed of 14.5 knots.  

Vietnam’s Shipbuilding Industry Corporation said Goodwood was scheduled for delivery in August 2027 and the second tanker in November of the same year. Union Maritime’s current fleet list, however, gives a 2027 delivery year for Goodwood and 2028 for Interlagos. 

HD Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding was established in 1996 as a joint-venture shipyard involving South Korea’s Hyundai shipbuilding group and Vietnam’s Shipbuilding Industry Corporation. The company began shipbuilding operations in 2008 and says its annual production capacity reached 1.44m dwt in 2025.  

Union Maritime was founded by Laurent Cadji in 2006 and has its head office in London. The British company provides commercial and technical shipmanagement, marine services and logistics, and operates a fleet spanning tankers, dry bulk carriers and offshore vessels.

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