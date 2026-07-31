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2026 July 31   10:58

bunkering

Singapore awards eight five-year LNG bunker licences

Singapore will issue eight new five-year licences to supply LNG as marine fuel from 1 September 2026, broadening the supplier base at the world’s largest bunkering hub, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.  

The licences were awarded to Aramco Trading Singapore, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, PetroChina International (Singapore), Shell Eastern Trading, Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore), the TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia-Sembcorp Fuels (Singapore) joint venture and Vitol Bunkers (S).  

They will run until 31 August 2031, subject to continued compliance with MPA licensing conditions. Existing licences remain valid until 31 December 2026.  Applicants were assessed on supply capability, commercial plans, operational experience and safety standards.

MPA also examined their ability to monitor and reduce methane slip and to supply methane-based fuels with lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions, including liquefied biomethane and e-methane.  Each licensee must provide an end-to-end service covering fuel procurement, storage, cargo transfer and delivery to ships.

The January application rules also require suppliers to own or charter at least one LNG bunker vessel for the full licence period.  The vessel must be registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships and comply with MPA standards for LNG bunker vessels operating within port limits.  

The licensing round was open to incumbents and new entrants. Singapore previously had three licensed LNG bunker suppliers: FUELNG, Pavilion Gas and TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.  LNG bunker sales reached 318,300 tonnes in the first half of 2026, about 30% more than in the same period a year earlier.  MPA and Enterprise Singapore plan to upgrade Technical Reference 56 for LNG bunkering into a Singapore Standard in August.

The revised standard will strengthen requirements covering operational safety, bunkering procedures, custody transfer and crew competence.  

Established in 1996, MPA is Singapore’s maritime and port regulator and planner, with responsibility for port operations, maritime safety and the development of the country as an international maritime centre.

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