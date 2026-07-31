EU urged to reject first Indian beaching yards from ship recycling list

NGO Shipbreaking Platform has urged the European Commission to withdraw plans to add the first Indian beaching facilities to the European List of approved ship recycling yards, according to NGO Shipbreaking Platform.

The proposed 16th edition covers Shree Ram Vessel Scrap and Shree Ram Shipping Industries at plots 78 and 81, and YSI Recyclers at plot 59 in the Alang-Sosiya recycling cluster in Gujarat.

The draft remains open for public consultation until 30 August and has not been adopted. The Brussels-based organisation opposes the applications because the three yards dismantle vessels in the intertidal zone.

It argues that beaching cannot satisfy EU requirements for hazardous materials and recycling waste to be handled on impermeable surfaces with effective drainage.

“None of the beaching yards would be allowed to clone their operations on a tidal mudflat in the EU,” said Ingvild Jenssen, executive director and founder of NGO Shipbreaking Platform.

The organisation said oil, fuel and chemical residues could enter seawater during dismantling, creating risks for workers, coastal ecosystems and nearby communities. It called for the three plots to be removed from the draft list and for uniform environmental and occupational safety standards across jurisdictions.

European Shipowners secretary general Sotiris Raptis called the proposal “a long-awaited and very welcome step”, arguing that the yards had invested to meet EU requirements. The World Shipping Council said the facilities had addressed findings from European Commission inspections and demonstrated compliance with the regulation.

India accounted for 35.4% of global ship recycling volume in 2025. Alang-Sosiya handles 98% of Indian ship recycling and has 128 operating plots with annual capacity of 4.5m light displacement tonnes.

A total of 115 plots have achieved compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s Hong Kong Convention.

The current European List contains 41 facilities: 30 in Europe, including Norway and the UK, 10 in Türkiye and one in the US. Since the end of 2018, large seagoing ships flying an EU member-state flag have been required to use an approved facility.

NGO Shipbreaking Platform is a Brussels-based coalition of environmental, human rights and labour organisations.

Shree Ram Vessel Scrap and Shree Ram Shipping Industries are privately held Indian ship recycling companies within Shree Ram Group, which has operated at Alang since 1992.

YSI Recyclers is an Indian ship recycling company operating at Alang since 1994. European Shipowners is a Brussels-based association representing national shipowners’ organisations.

The World Shipping Council is an international trade association representing liner shipping companies.