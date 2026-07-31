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2026 July 31   12:21

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ADNOC L&S linked to $590m purchase of five Frontline VLCCs

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Logistics & Services has been linked to the purchase of five VLCCs from Frontline for about $590m, according to Reuters.  

People familiar with the matter said two 2012-built ships were priced at about $115m each and three 2015-built vessels at roughly $120m apiece. Neither company has publicly confirmed the transaction or identified the vessels.  

The acquisition would add crude-carrying capacity as disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea constrains tanker availability.  

ADNOC L&S has also been linked to the purchase of three VLGCs for about $115m each, orders for between 25 and 30 crude tankers, LNG carriers and LPG carriers, and charters of about 25 crude tankers from South Korean owner Sinokor.  

Around 15 were intended as shuttle tankers between facilities inside the Strait of Hormuz and storage terminals in Fujairah and Oman, while the remaining 10 would serve customers directly. These details have not been independently confirmed by the companies.  

The company has separately been linked to a six-VLCC buying campaign involving several international sellers, although its relationship to the five-ship Frontline transaction remains unresolved.  Frontline said in May that it delivered eight 2015- and 2016-built VLCCs to an unrelated buyer in the first quarter of 2026 for $831.5m, generating a gain of $210.9m.

ADNOC L&S is the maritime logistics subsidiary of ADNOC Group, operating integrated logistics, shipping and services businesses and serving more than 100 customers in over 50 countries. Its subsidiaries include 80%-owned Navig8 and wholly owned Zakher Marine International.  

Frontline is a Cyprus-incorporated tanker owner with a public fleet of 36 VLCCs, 19 Suezmaxes and 18 LR2/Aframaxes. Sinokor is a South Korean shipowner.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

Frontline

ADNOC

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