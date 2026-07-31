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2026 July 31   12:41

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Saudi Arabia leads 14-state plan for Red Sea maritime defence alliance

Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries have issued a joint declaration backing a new maritime defence alliance to protect shipping, trade and energy routes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to Saudi Press Agency.  

The declaration followed a meeting hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Defence in Riyadh on 30 July, attended by chiefs of staff or their representatives from 43 countries and a European Union delegation.  

The initiative is supported by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia.  

The participating states must complete their domestic constitutional and legal procedures before formally joining the alliance’s charter. Other countries will also be able to seek membership after securing the required national approvals.  

The planned alliance will provide a framework for intelligence and information sharing, operational planning, joint exercises, training, capacity building and maritime operations.  Saudi Arabia will act as a founding and lead state and host the permanent headquarters.

The proposed structure includes a joint command, a command-and-control centre, a joint maritime operations centre and a general secretariat.  Participation in individual activities and operations will remain a sovereign decision for each member.

The declaration calls the alliance “purely defensive in nature” and states that it will not be directed against any country, international organisation or other alliance.  

Participants also reviewed the draft charter, supporting documents, organisational structure, command arrangements, operational mechanisms and the remaining steps required to establish the alliance.  

The Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance is planned as an open framework intended to complement existing maritime security arrangements. Its formal membership and operational role will depend on the completion of national accession procedures.

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