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2026 July 31   12:07

IAA PortNews: Arc4 class replenishment oiler Valentin Rykov enters service with Navy's Baltic Fleet

A ceremonial flag-raising was held on the tanker in Baltiysk

Credit: Ministry of Defense press office

The Russian Ministry of Defense says that an official flag-raising ceremony was held on the Project 03182 small-size replenishment oiler Valentin Rykov in Kaliningrad Oblast based Baltiysk. The ceremony marked commissioning of the tanker into service with the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet.

Prior to the ceremony the Project 03182 replenishment oiler successfully completed state acceptance trials at the Baltic Sea test ranges that confirmed the reliability of all systems, components, and performance of the ship.

The ship’s namesake Valentin Pavlovich Rykov was a pioneer of the Soviet nuclear submarine fleet and commander of the K-52 submarine, which first completed a historic voyage under the Arctic pack ice.

IAA PortNews has earlier reported that the Valentin Rykov will perform its missions as part of the Baltic Fleet's replenishment vessel detachment. 

The Project 03182 replenishment oiler Valentin Rykov has an Arc4 class, and is designed to provide the services for transportation and transfer of liquid bulk and dry cargo, ship supply, garbage collection, patrol, emergency rescue operations, towing. Besides, the ship features firefighting capabilities. Full displacement: 3,500 tonnes. Crew: 24. The tanker has accommodation for additional 8 people and is outfitted with a helipad for one Ka-27 helicopter.

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