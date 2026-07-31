Wallenius SOL buys Wagenborg ro-ro pair as Dutch group exits pure ro-ro

Swedish shipping company Wallenius SOL has acquired the Dutch-flagged ro-ro sister ships Balticborg and Bothniaborg from Royal Wagenborg and will take over the seller’s long-term contract of affreightment with Smurfit Westrock’s kraftliner mill in Piteå, Sweden, according to Wallenius SOL.

The purchase price and duration of the contract were not disclosed. Wagenborg’s agreement will transfer to Wallenius SOL, allowing exports from Piteå to continue while the cargo is integrated into the buyer’s northern European network.

The 2004-built vessels have maintained a weekly service from Haraholmen to Bremen, Sheerness, Terneuzen, Cuxhaven and Södertälje, carrying paper products and other industrial cargoes.

Built by Bodewes Shipyard, each ship is 153.05 metres long, 21.6 metres wide and 10,254 dwt, with Finnish-Swedish ice class 1A, 1,635 lane metres across three decks and capacity for 158 TEU. Each is powered by a 9,450-kW Wärtsilä 9L46C main engine.

The sale removes Wagenborg’s two dedicated RORO/STORO vessels from its fleet and takes the group out of pure ro-ro, although it retains the hybrid roll-on/lift-off vessel Oranjeborg.

“This acquisition is a natural continuation of what we set out to build,” Wallenius SOL chief executive Elvir Dzanic said.

Wallenius SOL plans to shift the Piteå cargo to ro-ro cassette handling before moving the volumes to next-generation ships under its long-term newbuilding programme. The company has committed more than €250m ($286.9m) to fleet investment and is targeting operations powered entirely by renewable fuels by 2035.

Smurfit Westrock’s Piteå plant is Europe’s largest kraftliner mill, with annual production capacity of 700,000 tonnes of unbleached and white-top kraftliner. It is also the largest private employer in Piteå.

Wallenius SOL was established in 2019 and operates scheduled services linking northern Sweden and Finland with Germany, the Benelux countries and the UK.

Royal Wagenborg is a family-owned Dutch maritime logistics group founded in 1898, employing about 3,000 people and operating roughly 160 general cargo vessels. Smurfit Westrock is a global paper and packaging group with more than 97,000 employees, more than 500 packaging and other facilities, and 57 mills in 40 countries.

Bodewes Shipyard built the two vessels, while Wärtsilä supplied their main engines.