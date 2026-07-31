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2026 July 31   14:33

Maersk

Kalmar and APM Terminals join forces on next-generation terminal automation

Kalmar and APM Terminals have formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deploy next-generation Kalmar One terminal automation technology, according to Kalmar.  

The agreement, unveiled on 30 July, covers joint software development, deployment at existing and prospective terminals, and alignment of the companies’ product roadmaps. APM Terminals’ operating and technology expertise will feed into future versions of Kalmar One, while the partners will also develop Kalmar’s Automation as a Service model.  

The collaboration is intended to improve the efficiency, safety and resilience of automated container terminal operations.

APM Terminals already uses Kalmar One at its 507-acre Pier 400 facility in Los Angeles, California, the largest container port terminal in the Western Hemisphere.  “This partnership with Kalmar reflects our commitment to shaping the next generation of terminal technology through closer collaboration,” said Hans Jacobs, head of operational technology and analytics at APM Terminals.  

Juuso Kanner, Kalmar’s vice-president of automation, called the collaboration an industry first and said improvements developed under the partnership would be available to existing and future Kalmar One users.  

Kalmar introduced its subscription-based Automation as a Service model in June 2025 to combine software deployment, optimisation and continuing performance support under longer-term customer agreements. The model is intended to reduce upfront automation costs by shifting part of the spending from capital expenditure to operating expenditure.  

Finland-headquartered Kalmar Corporation supplies heavy material-handling equipment, automation systems and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and industrial customers. It operates in more than 120 countries, recorded first-half 2026 sales of €899m ($1.03bn) and employed 5,405 people at the end of June.

APM Terminals develops and operates container terminals at more than 60 locations in 35 countries. It employs about 22,000 people and recorded 27,000 vessel calls and 25.8m container moves in 2025.  A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company, with APM Terminals operating as an independent division of the group.

Topics:

Kalmar

APM Terminals

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