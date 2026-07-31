MOL completes Japan’s first coastal deck carrier for offshore wind foundations

MOL group companies have completed Wind Whale, Japan’s first coastal deck carrier built to transport offshore wind turbine foundation components, according to MOL. The 12,709.4-dwt heavy-lift vessel will carry monopiles from JFE Engineering’s manufacturing base in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, to offshore wind construction sites around Japan.

A completion ceremony was held on 29 July in Nagasaki City, the ship’s port of registry. Wind Whale will be jointly owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and MOL Drybulk and operated by MOL Coastal Shipping with support from MOL Drybulk.

Its 149.90-metre-long, 30.00-metre-wide flush deck is designed to load monopiles, towers, blades, nacelles and floating foundations directly from the stern or sides using multi-axle trucks. The Japan-flagged ship has a maximum draught of 5.85 metres, a dynamic positioning system and battery-supported electric propulsion.

MOL said the vessel offers greater weather resistance than non-self-propelled barges and can deliver cargo directly to wind turbine installation vessels at offshore construction sites. Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering built the vessel.

MOL Drybulk already operates a 3,700-tonne-class deck carrier on time charter for wind turbine components, plant cargo and marine equipment in Asian waters. The group announced the marine transport agreement with JFE Engineering on 17 April 2024.