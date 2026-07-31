Nine of 10 most volatile trade lanes are new entrants in reliability shake-up

Nine of the 10 most volatile trade lanes over the past 24 months were not in the bottom tier before the pandemic, revealing a major shift in schedule reliability patterns, according to Sea-Intelligence.

Asia–East Coast South America recorded the highest volatility of any deep-sea trade lane, with standard deviation exceeding 33% of average schedule reliability.

South America–North America and Asia–North America East Coast also registered variability of more than 25% over the same period, placing North American trades among the most unpredictable routes.

Only the westbound transatlantic trade retained its position among the 10 most volatile corridors compared with the 2018–2019 pre-pandemic period.

Regional north–south and feeder-connected trades have also entered the bottom tier, including Europe–Africa, Africa–Europe and Middle East–Europe. Sea-Intelligence said monthly reliability figures alone can conceal sharp operational cycles.

A trade lane achieving 95% reliability in one month but falling to 10% in the next offers little value for supply-chain planning, while a route consistently maintaining 80% reliability provides greater predictability.

Variability among the 10 most stable trades improved marginally to 6.1% from 6.4% before the pandemic, contrasting with the severe swings affecting the weakest-performing corridors.

Sea-Intelligence operates through Sea-Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore and Sea-Intelligence ApS in Denmark. Its analytical publications include Global Liner Performance, Sea-Intelligence Sunday Spotlight and Trade Capacity Outlook.