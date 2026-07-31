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2026 July 31   18:05

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BP launches North Sea sale process after 60 years

BP has launched a process to market its UK North Sea oil and gas business for a potential sale after more than 60 years in the basin, according to BP.  

The group announced the move on 31 July, saying it followed an ongoing portfolio review and reflected tighter capital allocation as it seeks to become a “simpler, stronger and more valuable company”.  

“The North Sea remains integral to the UK’s energy system,” chief executive Meg O’Neill said. She added that BP was concentrating its portfolio on its highest-value opportunities and believed the business could be better positioned under another owner.  

The operation employs about 1,100 people, against BP’s UK workforce of roughly 14,000, and is centred on five production hubs: Clair, Schiehallion, Foinaven, ETAP and Andrew.  Output averaged approximately 117,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, equal to about 5% of BP’s global production of 2.3m barrels of oil equivalent per day.  BP has separately agreed to sell its 32% non-operated interest in the Culzean gas condensate field to Serica Energy for upfront cash consideration of $232m.

The stake produced about 25,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to BP in the first half of 2025.  The group had also held advanced discussions with Ithaca Energy over a transaction valued at nearly £2bn ($2.68bn), but the talks ended without an agreement.  

Rystad Energy estimated that the North Sea business could be worth about $2.6bn. BP has not identified potential buyers.  

The planned divestment is part of a wider programme targeting $20bn of asset-sale proceeds by the end of 2027.  

BP shares were 0.4% higher at 0810 GMT after the announcement, compared with a 0.7% rise in the broader European energy sector.  

BP plc is a London-headquartered global energy company active in oil and gas production, energy trading, refining, fuel retailing and aviation fuel distribution. The UK has been its home for more than 100 years.

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