Boskalis sends 45,500-tonne Windpiper to Baltic Power for first campaign

Boskalis has dispatched its converted subsea rock installation vessel Windpiper from Rotterdam for its first project, with the ship due to load 45,500 tonnes of rock in Norway before sailing to the Polish Baltic Sea, according to Boskalis.

The rock will be carried in two cargo holds for the vessel’s first subsea installation campaign. Boskalis linked the assignment to Poland and Baltic Power in the tags accompanying its 30 July statement, although the project name did not appear in the main text.

Windpiper is 227 metres long and 40 metres wide, with more than 31,000 kW of installed power, seven thrusters and DP2 dynamic positioning certification. It has a moonpool fall-pipe system and an inclined fall pipe for placing rock around offshore structures.

The vessel’s 45,500-tonne capacity doubles Boskalis’ rock installation capability and is intended to reduce the number of voyages where quarries are far from offshore worksites. Windpiper was christened in Rotterdam in early July after an 18-month conversion programme. Boskalis acquired the vessel in late 2024.

Baltic Power is under construction about 23 kilometres off the Polish coast near Choczewo and Łeba, covering approximately 130 square kilometres. The 1.2-GW development will comprise 76 turbines rated at 15 MW each.

The project delivered its first electricity to Poland’s national grid on 10 July. At that point, 54 of the 76 turbines had been installed, with commercial operations expected in the second half of 2026.

Baltic Power is owned 51% by ORLEN and 49% by Northland Power.

Royal Boskalis B.V. is a Netherlands-based provider of dredging, maritime infrastructure, offshore energy, towage and salvage services. It employs more than 11,000 people and operates approximately 400 vessels and floating assets. The group recorded 2025 revenue of €4.5bn ($5.16bn) and EBITDA of €1.3bn ($1.49bn).

ORLEN is a Polish energy group. Northland Power is a Canadian power producer.