UK container cargo rises 10% in 2025

UK container cargo surged 10% in 2025 as new capacity at London Gateway lifted traffic in the capital, while total port freight fell to its lowest level since 1981, according to the UK Department for Transport.

British ports handled 428.3m tonnes, down less than 1% from 2024 and the weakest result since the current series began in 2000. Major ports accounted for 419.5m tonnes, with minor ports handling 8.8m tonnes.

Lo-Lo volumes posted the largest gain of any cargo segment, rising by 6.2m tonnes to 66.9m tonnes. Container units increased 11%, or about 600,000.

London drove most of the expansion, with container tonnage climbing 38% to 19.6m tonnes after additional capacity opened at London Gateway. That put London ahead of Felixstowe, which handled 19.3m tonnes. London added 5.4m tonnes and about 500,000 container units from 2024. Growth covered deepsea and shortsea imports and exports, while deepsea container imports rose 12% to a record 25.1m tonnes.

China accounted for most of the increase.

The container rise contrasted with weaker volumes elsewhere. Liquid bulk fell 2% to 160m tonnes, Ro-Ro declined 2% to 97m tonnes and dry bulk dropped 3% to 78.7m tonnes.

Other general cargo was broadly unchanged at 16.9m tonnes.

Imports through major ports increased 2% to 237.5m tonnes, while exports fell 4% to 98.6m tonnes. Domestic traffic declined 3% to 83.3m tonnes.

Dubai-headquartered DP World is an international ports and logistics group with operations in more than 75 countries. The company says its network supports more than 9% of global containerised trade. Its £350m ($471m), 430-metre fourth berth at London Gateway entered service in November 2024 and increased terminal capacity by more than one-third. London Gateway handled more than 3m TEU in 2025, up more than 52% from 1.9m TEU in 2024.