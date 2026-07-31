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2026 July 31   16:24

shipbuilding

EY sees Greek shipyard revenue nearly quadrupling to $871m

Greece’s shipbuilding and ship-repair sector could nearly quadruple annual revenue to €759m ($871m) from about €197m ($226m) under a realistic growth scenario, according to EY Greece.  

The EY-Parthenon analysis, released on 28 July 2026, estimates that the sector currently holds about 0.4% of the global market. Targeting priority vessel categories could lift that share to 1.6% and support Greece’s development as a regional centre for ship repair, conversion and specialised maritime services.  

Greek yards handled less than 1% of the maintenance work available to them in 2023. The analysis identifies comparatively low operating costs, skilled labour and Greece’s location between Europe, Asia and Africa as competitive factors.  

Demand could be supported by the ageing European fleet, which requires more repair, conversion and energy-efficiency work, as well as by the increasing size and technical complexity of vessels.  

Expansion would require investment in infrastructure, workforce skills, digitalisation and higher-value services. Strategic partnerships, particularly in defence-related work, could help yards move beyond lower-value hull projects, while luxury yachting could provide opportunities in specialised construction and services.  

The main constraints include an ageing and shrinking workforce, inadequate retraining, difficult working conditions, bureaucracy, lengthy licensing procedures and limited dock capacity.  

Reliance on subcontractors gives yards operating flexibility but can restrict the development of in-house capabilities and increase supply-chain instability. A focus on customised, one-off projects also makes it harder to achieve economies of scale, predictable costs and repeatable production.  

“Greek shipyards must invest immediately in digital transformation, green technologies and the training of human resources,” said Dimitris Papakanellou, an EY Greece partner and EY-Parthenon strategy and execution leader for non-financial sectors. 

EY-Parthenon is EY’s strategy consulting business, providing strategy, transaction, tax and corporate finance services to companies, boards, private equity investors and governments. EY is a global organisation of legally separate member firms providing assurance, consulting, strategy, transaction and tax services.

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