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2026 July 31   16:44

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai quarterly net profit climbs 550%

South Korean industrial holding company HD Hyundai Co posted a 550.2% rise in second-quarter net profit to KRW 3.17trn ($2.09bn) in the April-June period as shipbuilding, construction machinery, refining and electrical equipment lifted group earnings, according to HD Hyundai’s regulatory filing.  

Revenue increased 30.2% to KRW 22.41trn ($14.77bn), while operating profit climbed 262.2% to KRW 4.12trn ($2.72bn). First-half revenue rose 22.5% to KRW 42.01trn ($27.69bn), with operating profit up 187% at KRW 6.96trn ($4.59bn).  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering generated second-quarter revenue of KRW 8.93trn ($5.89bn), up 20.2%, and operating profit of KRW 1.65trn ($1.09bn), up 72.5%. Higher productivity and a larger contribution from high-margin vessels supported the result.

The business will continue to focus on selective orders for high-value and environmentally advanced ships.  

HD Hyundai Marine Solution lifted revenue 24.1% to KRW 580.4bn ($382.5m), while operating profit rose 17.6% to KRW 97.6bn ($64.3m), supported by vessel parts and after-sales services, environmental retrofits and digital solutions.  

HD Hyundai XiteSolution posted revenue of KRW 2.52trn ($1.66bn), up 17.9%, and operating profit of KRW 272bn ($179.3m), up 79.6%, as markets improved and sales of next-generation excavators and industrial and defence engines increased.  

HD Hyundai Oilbank recorded revenue of KRW 9.48trn ($6.25bn) and operating profit of KRW 1.82trn ($1.20bn), reversing a KRW 241.3bn ($159.0m) operating loss a year earlier. Lubricant base oils and petrochemicals supported the turnaround.  

HD Hyundai Electric increased revenue 26% to KRW 1.14trn ($751.3m), while operating profit rose 37.3% to KRW 287bn ($189.1m), helped by distribution-equipment sales and stronger overseas profitability.  

HD Hyundai Co is a South Korean non-financial holding company headquartered in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and led by co-chief executives Chung Kisun and Cho Youngcheul.

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