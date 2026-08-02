  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rotterdam chief Boudewijn Siemons wins IAPH Europe board seat

2026 August 2   04:39

ports

Rotterdam chief Boudewijn Siemons wins IAPH Europe board seat

Port of Rotterdam Authority chief executive Boudewijn Siemons has been elected regional vice-president for Europe on the board of the International Association of Ports and Harbors, with the appointment confirmed on 31 July, according to IAPH.  

The Dutch executive’s mandate took effect immediately and runs until IAPH’s 2027 Annual General Meeting, held alongside next year’s World Ports Conference.  Siemons succeeds Jacques Vandermeiren, who previously held the European role and left his position as chief executive of Port of Antwerp-Bruges in April.  

“It’s my ambition to intensify the collaboration between ports,” Siemons said, identifying decarbonisation, digital interoperability and supply-chain resilience as priorities.  

IAPH president Jens Meier, who is also chief executive of Hamburg Port Authority, highlighted Rotterdam’s involvement in the Environmental Ship Index, clean marine fuels, shore power, port-call optimisation, resilience, safety and security.  

Siemons is due to discuss his regional priorities with members at an IAPH Europe meeting in Hamburg on 2 September.  He became chief executive of Europe’s largest seaport in 2024 after serving as interim chief executive and chief operating officer. He joined Port of Rotterdam Authority in 2020 and served in the Royal Netherlands Navy from 1987 to 1998. He studied at the Royal Netherlands Naval Institute and Delft University of Technology.  

IAPH is a global alliance of 212 port authorities and 184 port-related businesses representing more than 97 nationalities. Its member ports handle more than one-third of global seaborne trade and over 60% of container traffic.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

04:44

Pan Ocean lifts second-quarter profit 12%

2026 August 1

02:49

Lloyd’s Register expands Argentine ship survey mandate

00:47

France directs €260m to five ports for floating wind infrastructure

2026 July 31

18:05

BP launches North Sea sale process after 60 years

17:13

Nine of 10 most volatile trade lanes are new entrants in reliability shake-up

16:44

HD Hyundai quarterly net profit climbs 550%

16:24

EY sees Greek shipyard revenue nearly quadrupling to $871m

15:44

UK container cargo rises 10% in 2025

15:24

Boskalis sends 45,500-tonne Windpiper to Baltic Power for first campaign

14:52

Hanwha Ocean lands $589m contract for South Korea’s first homegrown Aegis destroyer

14:51

CMA CGM sets separate $500 and $600 reefer surcharges from Antwerp and Rotterdam

14:33

Kalmar and APM Terminals join forces on next-generation terminal automation

14:13

MOL completes Japan’s first coastal deck carrier for offshore wind foundations

13:51

NYK to take 87.4% of Diamond Gas MidOcean in $221m LNG investment

13:07

Wallenius SOL buys Wagenborg ro-ro pair as Dutch group exits pure ro-ro

12:41

Saudi Arabia leads 14-state plan for Red Sea maritime defence alliance

12:21

ADNOC L&S linked to $590m purchase of five Frontline VLCCs

12:07

IAA PortNews: Arc4 class replenishment oiler Valentin Rykov enters service with Navy's Baltic Fleet

11:34

COSCO Shipping Ports opens China’s first direct automated port-rail link

11:12

EU urged to reject first Indian beaching yards from ship recycling list

10:58

Singapore awards eight five-year LNG bunker licences

10:49

HD Hyundai Vietnam starts first LNG dual-fuel, wind-assisted LR2 for Union Maritime

2026 July 30

18:08

India moves towards net iron ore importer status as steel demand rises

17:08

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to assess bulk, liquid bulk and ro-ro growth at Colombian Pacific terminal

16:42

Pilbara Ports crosses 800m tonnes in record year

16:09

Tsuneishi hydrogen co-firing tug lands Ship of the Year technical award

15:52

Borr and CME close $287m deal for five Mexico jack-ups

15:23

PRGT awards Allseas 50-km subsea pipeline contract in Canada

14:43

US Navy awards $76.6bn submarine contracts to Electric Boat and Newport News

14:13

Northern Lights completes dedicated CO2 fleet with fourth carrier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news