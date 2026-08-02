Pan Ocean lifts second-quarter profit 12%

South Korean shipping and logistics company Pan Ocean increased second-quarter net profit attributable to owners of the parent by 11.9% to KRW137.5bn ($95.6m), according to Pan Ocean’s second-quarter IR presentation.

Operating profit surged 57.5% year on year to KRW193.7bn ($134.6m) in the April-to-June period, outpacing a 47.9% rise in revenue to KRW1.9137tn ($1.33bn). The operating margin widened to 10.1% from 9.5%.

Total consolidated net profit reached KRW137.4bn ($95.5m), compared with KRW122.8bn ($85.4m) a year earlier. The KRW137.5bn figure represents profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company.

Dry bulk operating profit climbed to KRW84.7bn ($58.9m) from KRW53bn ($36.8m), while tanker profit jumped to KRW43.7bn ($30.4m) from KRW16.4bn ($11.4m).

LNG operating profit rose to KRW49.7bn ($34.5m) from KRW37.2bn ($25.9m). Container operating profit eased to KRW14.5bn ($10.1m) from KRW15.3bn ($10.6m).

Pan Ocean attributed the earnings increase to expanded grain sales, stronger freight markets, improved dry bulk cost competitiveness and its response to changing tanker conditions.

Grain sales more than doubled to KRW606bn ($421.2m) from KRW251.6bn ($174.9m).

Seoul-headquartered Pan Ocean was founded in 1966 and operates dry bulk, tanker, container, LNG, heavy-lift and agricultural trading businesses. At the end of June, its fleet comprised 258 vessels totalling 25.2m dwt, including 122 owned ships and 136 chartered-in units.