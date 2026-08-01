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2026 August 1   02:49

shipbuilding

Lloyd’s Register expands Argentine ship survey mandate

Lloyd’s Register has signed an updated agreement with the Argentine Naval Prefecture to expand technical oversight of Argentine-flagged ships and strengthen navigation safety, according to Lloyd’s Register.  

The agreement revises the framework established by the two organisations in 2017, adding measures intended to improve certification, inspections and statutory compliance in line with international maritime requirements.  

It was formalised during a meeting involving LR representatives and senior prefecture officials, including National Naval Prefect General Prefect Guillermo José Giménez Pérez and National Naval Sub-Prefect General Prefect Alejandro Paulo Annichini.  

The revised terms remove restrictions linked to the validity period of statutory certificates issued by LR, giving shipowners greater operational flexibility while retaining regulatory oversight.  

LR will also be authorised to conduct surveys and inspections while vessels are operating within Argentine national jurisdiction, allowing statutory compliance work to be completed without vessels leaving the area.  

The framework introduces standard procedures for responding to technical failures or other circumstances that could affect a vessel’s statutory status. It also sets technical and administrative criteria for granting exemptions, with the aim of making regulatory decisions more consistent and efficient.  

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime technical organisation providing classification, certification, inspection and compliance services through regional legal entities including Lloyd’s Register Central and South America Limited.  

The Argentine Naval Prefecture is Argentina’s national maritime authority, with responsibility for vessel oversight, navigation safety and the application of maritime requirements within the country’s jurisdiction.

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