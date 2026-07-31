CMA CGM sets separate $500 and $600 reefer surcharges from Antwerp and Rotterdam

CMA CGM will impose separate equipment surcharges of $500 and $600 per reefer container shipped from Antwerp and Rotterdam, respectively, from 1 August 2026, according to CMA CGM.

The prepaid Equipment Surcharge will apply from the vessel loading date and remain in force until further notice.

Reefer cargo loaded in Antwerp will attract a charge of $500 per container, while shipments from Rotterdam will incur a $600 levy.

The surcharge covers worldwide destinations except West Africa, East Africa, the US and its territories, Australia, New Zealand, the Leeward Islands, the Windward Islands, ECCA, the Caribbean, the French West Indies, French Guiana, Guyana and North Brazil.

CMA CGM is a French transport and logistics group whose activities include container shipping, inland transport, air freight, warehousing and contract logistics.