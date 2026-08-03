Petrobras and DOF Group ASA announce contract extensions for two PLSVs

DOF Group ASA (“DOF”) says that following successful negotiation with Petrobras, the PLSVs Skandi Buzios and Skandi Recife have secured extensions to their current long-term contracts, ensuring continued operations in Brazil.

Both vessels are owned by a joint venture between DOF (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%), the Group said.

Under the contract amendments, Skandi Buzios has been awarded a 516-day extension and Skandi Recife has secured a 550-day extension.

The long-term contracts, previously scheduled to terminate in the third quarter of 2026, have now been extended through January 2028.

The contract extensions reinforce DOF's strong position in the Brazilian offshore market.