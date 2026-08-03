  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MPA completes solarisation of Marina South Pier

2026 August 3   10:17

MPA completes solarisation of Marina South Pier

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has completed the installation of a solar energy generation system at Marina South Pier (MSP). It marks a milestone in MPA’s sustainability journey and coincides with the 20th anniversary of MSP. Opened in 2006 to replace Clifford Pier, MSP has been Singapore’s primary passenger ferry terminal serving the Southern Islands as well as facilitating crew change for ships in the port.

The solarisation project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from MPA’s shore-based operations and supports the public sector’s solarisation efforts under the GreenGov.SG sustainability movement. 1,092 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have been installed across about 3,200 square metres of rooftop and canopy space at MSP.

The system can generate up to 780,000 kWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of about 180 four-room HDB flats. It can meet a significant portion of MSP’s electricity requirement, and its electrical systems will be progressively upgraded to optimise the use of renewable energy. The system will also support the current and future charging needs of electric harbour craft operating at the pier.

The MSP solarisation project is part of MPA’s broader efforts to expand the use of renewable energy across its shore-based facilities. MPA is also in the process of replacing diesel generators used to power equipment on Pulau Satumu, where the island is expected to be fully powered by renewable electricity before the end of 2027.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:10

Shell signs agreement to sell European onshore renewables portfolio to TotalEnergies

17:47

Huisman secures contract to deliver integrated equipment package for new Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore installation vessel

17:31

Jan De Nul: Offshore wind farms NC1 and 2 successfully connected to DolWin kappa platform

17:08

Royal Van der Leun secures contract for new Easydredge® 2700XL TSHD

16:51

India approves ₹84,084-crore ‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme for offshore energy exploration

16:29

Saipem announces expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period

16:01

Shearwater secures carbon storage seismic survey contract in Australia

15:41

ADNOC announces update to its crude pricing methodology

15:03

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Brunei

14:34

Viking Supply Ships appoints Ulrik Mannhart as CEO and Bengt A. Rem as Group CEO

14:16

GasLog statements regarding incidents on two of its LNG vessels

13:05

BIMCO welcomes proposal to include Indian ship recycling yards on EU list

12:27

MABUX: Bunker Monthly Outlook, July 2026

11:48

Konecranes announces change in its leadership team

11:34

RINA obtains Accredia accreditation for ISO 56001 innovation management system certification

10:04

BV grants AiP to Seatrium's 30 MW Floating Data Center concept

09:43

Petrobras and DOF Group ASA announce contract extensions for two PLSVs

2026 August 2

04:44

Pan Ocean lifts second-quarter profit 12%

04:39

Rotterdam chief Boudewijn Siemons wins IAPH Europe board seat

2026 August 1

02:49

Lloyd’s Register expands Argentine ship survey mandate

00:47

France directs €260m to five ports for floating wind infrastructure

2026 July 31

18:05

BP launches North Sea sale process after 60 years

17:13

Nine of 10 most volatile trade lanes are new entrants in reliability shake-up

16:44

HD Hyundai quarterly net profit climbs 550%

16:24

EY sees Greek shipyard revenue nearly quadrupling to $871m

15:44

UK container cargo rises 10% in 2025

15:24

Boskalis sends 45,500-tonne Windpiper to Baltic Power for first campaign

14:52

Hanwha Ocean lands $589m contract for South Korea’s first homegrown Aegis destroyer

14:51

CMA CGM sets separate $500 and $600 reefer surcharges from Antwerp and Rotterdam

14:33

Kalmar and APM Terminals join forces on next-generation terminal automation

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news