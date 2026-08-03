MPA completes solarisation of Marina South Pier

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has completed the installation of a solar energy generation system at Marina South Pier (MSP). It marks a milestone in MPA’s sustainability journey and coincides with the 20th anniversary of MSP. Opened in 2006 to replace Clifford Pier, MSP has been Singapore’s primary passenger ferry terminal serving the Southern Islands as well as facilitating crew change for ships in the port.

The solarisation project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from MPA’s shore-based operations and supports the public sector’s solarisation efforts under the GreenGov.SG sustainability movement. 1,092 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have been installed across about 3,200 square metres of rooftop and canopy space at MSP.

The system can generate up to 780,000 kWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of about 180 four-room HDB flats. It can meet a significant portion of MSP’s electricity requirement, and its electrical systems will be progressively upgraded to optimise the use of renewable energy. The system will also support the current and future charging needs of electric harbour craft operating at the pier.

The MSP solarisation project is part of MPA’s broader efforts to expand the use of renewable energy across its shore-based facilities. MPA is also in the process of replacing diesel generators used to power equipment on Pulau Satumu, where the island is expected to be fully powered by renewable electricity before the end of 2027.