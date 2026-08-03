BV grants AiP to Seatrium's 30 MW Floating Data Center concept

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) says it has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Seatrium Technology & Innovation Pte Ltd, a technology subsidiary of global offshore, marine and energy engineering solutions specialist Seatrium Limited (Seatrium), for its 30 MW Floating Data Center (FDC) concept, supporting the advancement of floating data center solutions. The AiP builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by BV and Seatrium during Singapore Maritime Week earlier this year to advance offshore power and digital technologies.

Seatrium's concept comprises a 30 MW Floating Data Center deployed on a jetty-moored, non-propelled barge incorporating six independent 5 MW "Data-in-a-Box" modules. Each module integrates IT equipment, cooling systems, power distribution and supporting infrastructure within a compact, modular design, enabling flexible deployment and continuous operation. As demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and edge computing continues to grow, floating data centers are attracting increasing interest as an alternative approach to expanding computing capacity in land and power-constrained coastal markets.

Building on the 30 MW reference design, Seatrium is also advancing the development of a 100 MW Floating Data Centre concept, demonstrating a clear pathway to hyperscale deployment while retaining the benefits of modular construction, seawater cooling and flexible offshore siting. This positions floating data centres as a transformative solution for the next wave of digital growth.