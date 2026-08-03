RINA obtains Accredia accreditation for ISO 56001 innovation management system certification

The society now provides a new benchmark for organisations seeking to innovate in a structured, sustainable and value-driven way

RINA says it has obtained Accredia accreditation for ISO 56001 certification, the international standard for innovation management systems. ISO 56001 certification provides organisations with a structured approach to managing and improving innovation processes, supporting the creation of sustainable value, greater adaptability to change and stronger competitiveness.

Through accredited ISO 56001 certification, companies can demonstrate their commitment to effective innovation management and strengthen the trust of customers, partners and stakeholders.

Key benefits of certification include improved organisational performance, reduced uncertainty in decision-making processes, greater operational efficiency and a stronger culture of innovation within the company.

The standard also follows the Harmonized Structure (HS), facilitating integration with other ISO management systems already adopted by the organisation.

With this accreditation, RINA expands its portfolio of accredited certification services, providing organisations with specialist expertise and a team of qualified auditors to assess conformity with ISO 56001 requirements.