Konecranes announces change in its leadership team

Konecranes says that it has appointed Mara Zavagno as Executive Vice President, People & Culture as of 1 October 2026. She will join the Konecranes Leadership Team and report to President and CEO Marko Tulokas.

She will succeed Konecranes’ current Executive Vice President, People & Culture, Anneli Karkovirta, who will retire, as announced earlier this year. Anneli Karkovirta will step down from the Konecranes Leadership Team on 1 August 2026.

Mara Zavagno (b. 1973) is currently Vice President, People & Culture in the Industrial Equipment Business Area and Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer on group level. She joined Konecranes in 2017 in conjunction with the Terex MHPS acquisition. Before Konecranes, she held several senior Human Resources leadership positions at Terex Corporation and Sanitec Group. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Padova, Italy.